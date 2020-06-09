Fishermen who lost equipment in Pier 45 fire getting help from San Francisco

San Francisco fishermen are getting a helping hand from the city following that massive fire that destroyed part of Pier 45.

Those fishermen lost a lot of their equipment in that fire and if it's not replaced they may not be able to go to work when crab season comes.

Many of those fishermen lost gear they had accumulated over decades of fishing and they need that back before fall or they could lose out on crabbing season entirely.

The fire at Pier 45 last month destroyed Shed C along with more than 8,000 crab and shrimp pots and other fishing equipment stored there, necessary for dozens of fishermen and women to earn their living.

Now, the Port and City of San Francisco are working to provide funds to help them buy new equipment before it's too late.

Fishermen and women say fishing is always an unpredictable way to make a living, but this year they need help more than ever.

"But, when you suddenly lose all your gear, and couple that with the difficulties of marketing, COVID, and restaurants being closed, you know, it could be a death knell if action isn't taken," said fisherman John Moller.

Speed is of the essence, in this case, the crab pots and equipment is custom made. It can take weeks or months to order, manufacture, and deliver. And it all has to be on hand before the fall crab season.

"These folks have to put their orders in now because the pots are custom made up north," said Elaine Forbes from the Port of San Francisco.

The city and port are offering two kinds of assistance: the mayor and board of supervisors working on down payment assistance so the fishermen and women can order immediately and the port is working to provide 0% interest loans to the approximately 30 fishermen and women who qualify.

"They're going to create this $1 million fund out of the harbor fund that we just discussed," said Supervisor Aaron Peskin. "In addition to that, I am committed to raising half a million dollars to help with grants in addition to the loan program."

Mayor London Breed says the fishing and crabbing industry is part of San Francisco's identity. "When you think about crabs in San Francisco and the holidays and year-round even, it's just a part of who we are as a city," said Breed. "People come here for that."

The city and the port will present the proposal to the Port Commission in mid-July. The port is also now looking for a new location for those fishermen and women to store their gear.