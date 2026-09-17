Fishing boat hits rocks near Golden Gate Bridge; 1 dead, 2 injured

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The Brief One person died, and two others were injured after a fishing boat crashed into rocks on Thursday morning near the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. It's unclear who was on the boat or why it hit the rocks.



One person died, and two others were injured after a fishing boat crashed into rocks on Thursday morning near the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said.

Fishing boat hits rocks

What we know:

A multitude of emergency crews from San Francisco and Sausalito responded about 6:10 a.m. to reports of a 25-foot boat that hit rocks on the north side of the bridge in Marin County, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The boat then began to capsize.

The San Francisco Police Department's marine unit took the three people onboard to the Marin County shoreline for treatment, fire officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard later said that one of the three had died at the hospital.

Unclear what happened

What we don't know:

It's unclear who was on the boat or why it hit the rocks.

No further details were made public.

The Source: The information from this story comes from the San Francisco Fire Department and the US Coast Guard.





