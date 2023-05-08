Canceled or delayed flights would cost airlines under proposal

The airline industry which was propped up during the pandemic by $50 billion dollars from taxpayers, is now facing a sort of payback if they have a post-pandemic service breakdown. Travelers would get paid for flights that are canceled or seriously delayed under a proposal floated by the Biden administration Monday.

The Biden Administration began the week by warning airlines that it is seriously considering imposing rules on airlines on behalf of passengers whose flights are canceled or substantially delayed.

"The European Union required airlines to compensate passengers for flight delays. The number of delays went down," said Biden.

Advocates for airline travelers said the move is past due.

"Only for domestic travel do you have no rights to get any compensation if your flight is canceled. The only thing you have a right to is a refund," said Paul Hudson, president of FlyersRights.org.

The Biden proposal would force airlines would have to issue refunds for canceled flights and pay for rebooked flights, meals and hotel rooms for stranded travelers.

Hudson of FlyersRights also likes a European law which has "delay compensation starting at about $200. This is in addition to any refund. It can go up to six or eight hundred dollars,"

Though normal rulemaking can often take months, the federal government has a big ace to play just in case airlines screw up this summer. Hudson said the Department of Transportation could utilize "Emergency Rule Making" to impose quick changes.

With that, Uncle Sam could immediately force airlines to do all those things to compensate travelers now and it would remain in effect until resolved by the normal rulemaking process.

Much of this proposal is based on Southwest’s disastrous Christmas meltdown of 17,000 cancelations.

"It just makes them more accountable got everyone’s actions," said Southwest passenger Doris Wong-Garza who supports the proposal. "I do think that’s a good idea. You know, we’re inconvenienced and I think we should be reimbursed. Otherwise, we’re strapped to have to figure out what to do next and where to stay; hugely important, especially with kids.