Former San Jose Mayor Liccardo files paperwork for Congressional run

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has filed paperwork to run for Congress, KTVU has confirmed.

Liccardo has not yet announced his candidacy, but this move sets him up to try to replace Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat whose district includes parts of San Jose.

Liccardo served two terms as mayor of California's third-largest city and left office in 2022.

Eshoo has announced that she is not seeking re-election.

San Mateo County Supervisor Joe Simitian is also running for the same congressional seat.