Following unrest, Vallejo enlists help of California National Guard

After another night of unrest in Vallejo, the city enlisted the help of the California National Guard.

The last several days in Vallejo have started with peaceful gatherings of people demanding for justice for George Floyd and ended with some causing chaos.

So Vallejo city leaders asked the National Guard to come in on Tuesday to patrol "high risk" areas.

Five National Guard vehicles came in with 50 guardsmen to do just that.

They also have help from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Benicia Police Department.

On Tuesday night, city officials reported dozens of calls for looting and burglary and rocks being thrown at police cars and shots fired.

Vallejo police officers said they were part of upwards of 15 police chases Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Protestors, however, sayd they are literally fighting for their lives and they won’t give up until there’s change.

The death of George Floyd sparked these protests throughout the country and one man in Vallejo said they have no choice but to act.

"Put yourself in our shoes," said Zuburi Hilltomier. "Nobody stood up for us so we’re going to stand up for ourselves."