Minneapolis police officer involved in death of George Floyd taken into custody, charged
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday in the death of George Floyd, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said. Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Death of George Floyd sparks Bay Area protests
Demonstrations are being held in the Bay Area over the killing of George Floyd, just hours after a former Minneapolis police officer was arrested and charged with his death.
Biden speaks of racial 'open wound' amid protests over death of George Floyd, contrasting with Trump
“The original sin of this country still stains our nation today,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said.
‘We must be better’: Former President Barack Obama issues statement on death of George Floyd
Former president Barack Obama weighed on the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an incident with Minneapolis police officers on Monday, writing “this shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America.”
George Floyd and Officer Chauvin once worked security together, former club owner says
A former south Minneapolis club owner is sharing her story, saying George Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at her establishment at the same time.