Food distribution drive-thru held in San Francisco and Oakland

The Salvation Army passed out 3,000 food boxes to Bay Area families that are struggling because of the pandemic.

On Saturday, the Salvation Army joined with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for drive-thru food distributions in Oakland and San Francisco.

The project featured 200 volunteers, who packed the boxes and put them in the vehicles of recipients.

Boxes were stuffed with produce and non-perishable items, along with a gift card.

Online bookings went quickly, with 2,000 registrations in San Francisco, and another 1,000 in Oakland.

The giveaway followed social distancing guidelines, and prevented any contact beween volunteers and recipients.

People would drive up, open the trunks of their vehicles, and the food was subsequently placed in their cars.