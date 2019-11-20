Foodie hall coming to Jack London Square in the summer

article

Japanese street food, craft burgers, Tokyo-inspired ramen, a working winery and wine bar and alfresco dining areas will be just a few of the offerings at a new foodie destination market hall at Jack London Square.

About two dozen Bay Area chefs plan to offer up a wide variety of food and beverages at kiosks in the two-story venue called Oakland Assembly when it opens next summer.

Chef Reem Assil, who operates Reem’s in Oakland’s Fruitvale Village, will open a kiosk featuring stuffed falafel and al pastor-style chicken shawarma, while Preeti Mistry of Juhu Beach Club will provide Juhu snacks, sweets, and a Juhu Chinese menu.

Satoshi and Sachi Kamimae’s Okkon will offer Japanese street food, while Anthony Kresge plans to open two spots: Belly Goat, featuring craft burgers, and The Bull & The Bird, specializing in charcuterie, cheese and paninis.

Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue will be opening KowBird, specializing in all things chicken while Abram Plaut and Tomoharu Shono will run Mensho Tokyo Ramen, which has become the gold standard for ramen in the Bay Area.

Oakland Winery, a boutique working winery that will feature a wine bar and mixing lab, will make its debut in the 40,000-square-foot market hall. Oakland Assembly will also feature a large indoor stage, a second-floor banquet hall and balcony, and outdoor dining areas with views of the estuary and the San Francisco skyline.

The two-level venue at 55 Harrision St. will also feature live entertainment and have space for community events.

Oakland Assembly will be the third and largest market concept for real estate developer John McEnery IV of Kinzie Bridge Holdings. McEnery is also behind developing San Pedro Square Market in San Jose and Santa Cruz’s Abbott Square Market.

CIM Group is the real estate and infrastructure owner, operator and lender for the project.

CIM Group also has more than 300 apartments and ground-floor retail under construction nearby at 40 Harrison St. and plans to break ground on a five-story Jack London Square hotel in the spring.

What’s more the Oakland A’s signed a lease two years ago to make Jack London Square their home base. The A’s moved into their new headquarters earlier this year taking 40,000 square feet of office space at the Square.