FoodMaxx in San Jose temporarily closed after employee dies from COVID-19

A grocery store in the South Bay is temporarily closed after an employee died from complications with COVID-19.

On Saturday night, the FoodMaxx location on Parkmoor Avenue was notified that one of its team members who tested positive for the virus had died, the company said.

The employee had gone on a vacation and fell ill while away, officials said.

The employee had not reported to work since March 6.

The Santa Clara County Health Department did not indicate any concern about the exposure for customers or other store employees, according to FoodMaxx.

However, the location was temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitizing and will reopen in a few days.