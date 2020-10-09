Former 49er defensive end Fred Dean hospitalized with the coronavirus

article

Former 49er defensive end Fred Dean is now hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Several of his former teammates have posted messages on Facebook, saying the 68-year-old Hall of Famer is now on a ventilator, in a hospital intensive care unit.

Dean won two Super Bowls with the 49ers following his trade from the San Diego Chargers early in the 1981 season.

He retired after the 1985 season and was inducted into the hall of fame in 2008.

