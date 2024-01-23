Former California firefighter charged for alleged roadside bombs

A former firefighter in El Dorado County, who has already spent time in prison for arson, is now facing new accusations that he left explosive devices along roads.



Benjamin Cunha, 41, is now charged with multiple counts of possessing and detonating explosive devices along roads in El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

He pleaded not guilty last week to the new charges.

Cunha has already been sentenced to five years in prison for starting the Mine Fire in 2007.

At the time, he said he set the fires because he was bored, wanted to impress his co-worker with his ability to fight the fires he started and pick up some overtime pay.