Former DA employee files FBI complaint over alleged AI video

A former employee of the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has filed a federal complaint accusing a political advocacy group of defamation and illegal manipulation of a recording during last year’s recall campaign of former District Attorney Pamela Price.

Kristina Molina, a victim advocate who worked under Price, said she filed a complaint with the FBI against the group Save Alameda County, or SAFE.

Molina alleges she was targeted in October 2024 during the campaign to recall Price, who appeared at a Thursday news conference with her at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Oakland.

"I was targeted by these people to defame my character and discredit my employer, Alameda County District Attorney’s Office," Molina said.

Molina claims that someone on her team illegally recorded a confidential internal training session for her fellow advocates, and that the recording was later released to the group.

She alleges the audio was modified to make it appear that she said things she never said or made threats she never made.

"I believe Save Alameda County and its social media team modified the recording to make it appear that I said things that I never said, or made threats that I never made," Molina said.

The complaint names victim advocate Brenda Grisham, Oakland Chinatown leader Carl Chan, and publicist Sam Singer. Molina accuses them of illegally manipulating and circulating an AI-generated campaign video of her.

Molina provided the video in question to KTVU, as well as the FBI complaint. These videos were posted on X several times, which she cited in her complaint.

In a statement rebutting those claims, Singer said Molina is "falsely claiming" that SAFE created an AI-generated video of her.

"The allegation is completely false and entirely without evidence," the statement from SAFE said. "This is yet another distraction from individuals tied to former DA Pamela Price, whose administration became known for misinformation and chaos."