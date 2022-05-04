Former Giants star Buster Posey lists 106-acre ranch for sale

Former Giants star, Buster Posey has put up his 106-acre ranch In Butte County for sale.

The Springer Lodge, which includes two creeks and a lake, was listed for $3.9 million, according to SF Gate.

Posey would often go duck hunting or fishing with his family there, he said.

The former Giants catcher sold his Lafayette home in March for $9.28 million after purchasing the property for $4.585 million in June 2013, according to SF Gate.

Posey is set to return to Oracle Park this weekend for "Buster Posey Day."