Former Giants star Buster Posey lists 106-acre ranch for sale

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 9:34AM
Former Giants catcher, Buster Posey, is selling his 106-acre ranch in Butte County for $3.9 million.

OROVILLE, Calif. - Former Giants star, Buster Posey has put up his 106-acre ranch In Butte County for sale. 

The Springer Lodge, which includes two creeks and a lake, was listed for $3.9 million, according to SF Gate.

Posey would often go duck hunting or fishing with his family there, he said. 

The former Giants catcher sold his Lafayette home in March for $9.28 million after purchasing the property for $4.585 million in June 2013, according to SF Gate. 

Posey is set to return to Oracle Park this weekend for "Buster Posey Day." 