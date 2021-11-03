San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey announces retirement

article

Buster Posey, a staple behind the plate for the San Francisco Giants is stepping away from the game.

Posey announced his retirement Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old will go down as one the greatest to put on a Giants uniform.

Fans said they are sad to hear the news but that they're happy for him. They wanted to thank him for the Giants success.

The talk of 95.7 The Game on the Damon & Ratto Show Wednesday was Posey.

"He was one of the most beloved, most successful San Francisco Giants of all time. It's hard to imagine opening day without him catching for the Giants," said sports talk radio host Damon Bruce.

Fans credit Posey with helping the Giants win three World Series titles in just five years.

They describe him as a man of few words who let his skills on the field do the talking.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 08, 2021 in San Francisc (Getty Images) Expand

At Kezar Pub, longtime Giants fan and San Francisco native Helen Dumont shared with KTVU photos she took.

"This is in the cable car as they're passing by," said Dumont as she pointed to photos of Posey and the team during the parade after the Giants won the 2010 World Series.

"I remember everything. It was incredible, the chills," said Dumont.

There is admiration for Posey's demeanor and devotion to the game and the team.

He spent his entire 12-year MLB career with the Giants.

"The biggest thing he brought was such a calming presence to the team," said Ron Dumont.

"When I think of Buster, I think of tough pedigree, workmanship, great attitude, great teammate, great leader," said Giants fan Kaneja Muganda.

During the pandemic, Posey took a season off to be with his family including his new twin baby girls.

Fans said they wish Posey well in retirement but they're sad they won't see him play again.

"I was convinced he was going to do one more year," said Muganda, "Disbelief but honestly, it been an honor just to watch him."

In addition to winning 3 championships, Posey's career highlights and achievements include 7 time all-star, National League MVP, batting champion and the Golden Glove Award.

Posey is leaving at the top of his game. Some say it's the perfect time for a graceful exit.

"Either you're forced out by age or injury. Very few guys get to walk away on their own accord so yeah, Buster can say I pulled the parachute when I wanted to jump out of the plane," said Bruce, "This was his decision. He leaves on a high note."

Bruce predicts Buster Posey will be a future Hall of Famer. He is leaving after a season that ended with a franchise record of 107 wins and a division title. No doubt, a remarkable career.