Former Santa Cruz County resident arrested on child sex abuse charges, authorities seek additional victims

A 51-year-old man South Lake Tahoe resident was arrested on nearly 100 felony counts related to child sex abuse and investigators said they "strongly believe" there are additional victims in Santa Cruz County, where the suspect once resided.

Christopher Scott Flanders was arrested last Wednesday in Placerville, following a months-long investigation involving multiple victims in the South Lake Tahoe area, police said.

He was arrested on 99 felony child sex abuse counts including continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd act on a child under 14 years old, oral copulation of a victim under 14, and sexual penetration with foreign object.

"Detectives believe there are additional victims that have not been identified," the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said in a press release, adding further charges were pending.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Flanders used to live in the region. The list of places he's lived include San Jose, Salinas, Pacific Grove, Boulder Creek, Aptos and Watsonville.

Authorities asked anyone who knows the suspect and may have information that could help the investigation, to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100.



Anyone who may have been a victim in Santa Cruz County was urged to contact the sheriff's office at (831) 471-1121.

Flanders was being held at the El Dorado County Jail on $2,000,000 bail.