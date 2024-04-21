Former school board president arrested in public funds inquiry

article

The former board president of the Stockton Unified School District was arrested Friday following an investigation into the theft of public funds and insurance fraud, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

AngelAnn Flores is accused of using her school board credit card to purchase fuel and food for personal gain, grand theft exceeding $950 and embezzlement. She is also accused of insurance fraud for allegedly filing a false insurance claim due to a non-SUSD-related vehicle accident.

A lawyer representing Flores said the accusations were retaliation for her work on an investigation into "millions of dollars" in fraud connected with the school district.

"AngelAnn Flores is the victim of political retaliation and is paying the price for raising her voice," attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a statement Friday night.

"The arrest was meant to be purposely high profile in public without warning on a Friday with disproportionately high bail of $175,000 when law enforcement knew she would be unable to have a hearing until after the weekend," Salazar said.

A search warrant was executed last year at Flores's residence and the district office.

It followed an announcement in April 2023 by San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas that his office was investigating SUSD over possible fraud that came to light in a state audit.

The investigation came after two grand jury reports and an "extraordinary audit" by the state's Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team.

An "extraordinary audit" is a comprehensive examination of the fiscal issues of the school district.