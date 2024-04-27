'Hard closure' of Cal Poly Humboldt campus, violators to be cited, arrested

Cal Poly Humboldt is enforcing the university's "hard closure," saying violators can be cited or arrested.

The hard closure prohibits people from entering or being on campus without permission or authorization from University Police.

The university is closed due to antiwar protests from demonstrators who've taken over Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East, part of a larger movement nationwide with several universities moving to remote learning with the increasing amount of pro-Palestinian protests occurring on campuses.

Students who reside in the dorms are to remain in the limited area of their dorm building and its dining areas.

Featured article

The hard closure also impacts certain roads; Harpst and B roads are closed, along with the Plaza and LK Wood.

More information about the school's closure can be found here.