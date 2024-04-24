Former SJ elementary school association president arrested for grand theft from organization

article

The former president of a San Jose school association was arrested for grand theft and forgery from the association, which happened over a four-year period, police say.

Tayesa Knight, 51, of San Jose, was president of Schallenberger Home and School Association – an organization that benefits enrichment programs at Schallenberger Elementary School, located at 1280 Koch Lane. She was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Detectives with SJPD's Financial Crimes Unit said Knight wrote 45 fraudulent checks, totaling more than $400,000 to herself. Police received an online police report in July 2023 that there was potential theft from the organization. It was determined that the school association had suspicious financial transactions from 2019 to 2023. Officials said Knight claimed the checks were reimbursement checks for services not rendered. An arrest warrant was obtained along with a warrant to search Knight's residence.

Knight was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

"San José Unified prides itself on the pillars of honesty and integrity and we take any allegations that run counter to those values very seriously," the San Jose Unified School District said in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement officials as they carry out their duties."