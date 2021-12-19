Pedestrian killed in San Jose traffic collision
San Jose police are at the scene of a fatal traffic collision where a pedestrian was killed on Tuesday.
Two new CA Assembly bills take aim at Prop. 47 as retail robberies continue
California legislators have introduced new Assembly bills in an effort to crack down on retail theft. They're seeking harsher penalties for such crimes, often classified as misdemeanors under California's voter-approved Proposition 47.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision in San Jose
San Jose police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening where a bicyclist has died.
San Jose police investigating stabbing that left 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries
Officers with the San Jose police department are investigating a stabbing that left a 17-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.
San Jose police seek man in indecent exposure case
Police in San Jose are asking for help from the public to find a man who exposed his genitals to a juvenile female Wednesday in the area of Leigh Avenue and Mesita Way.
Attempted robbery at San Jose Macy's store thwarted by loss prevention team
A group of six to eight men entered the Macy's store at Oakridge Mall early Saturday evening, but their robbery attempt was thwarted by the store's loss prevention team and arriving San Jose police officers.
Woman killed by alleged hit-and-run driver fleeing earlier crash
A 71-year-old woman is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run in San Jose. Authorities say she was fleeing the scene of one accident, when she caused another.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in San Jose
A man struck by a vehicle last weekend in San Jose has died, marking the 22nd pedestrian to die in a traffic collision on San Jose city streets in 2021.
Vigil held for single father of 2 teenage boys, killed in San Jose 9 months ago
Family and friends held a vigil Tuesday night in downtown San Jose to demand justice for a man killed in March.
Pedestrian killed in San Jose hit-and-run crash
Police are at the scene of a fatal collision where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Monday evening.
San Jose police report the 30th homicide of the year following afternoon shooting
San Jose police have reported the city's latest homicide after a man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon.
Homicide suspect and accomplice's release widely criticized in South Bay
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says the criminal justice system has failed in a homicide case despite a state Supreme Court case that ruled defendants can't be held solely on the basis of whether or not they can afford to pay bail even if they're charged with a homicide – and in this case, the defendants are arguing self defense.
Double shooting in parking lot of South Bay high school football game
(KTVU and wire reports) – San Jose police investigators have determined that a second man was a victim of a shooting that took place Friday night in a high school parking lot in Campbell where a football game was in progress, a police spokesperson said.
San Jose: 2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash on Bailey Ave. Friday morning
Two people died in a crash in San Jose on Friday morning, police said.
SJPD employee already facing gun crime charges arrested for child porn possession
A San Jose civilian community service officer, arrested in October on suspicion of gun crimes charges, was arrested again this week for possession of child pornography, according to a San Jose police spokesperson late Thursday afternoon.
2 men arrested in connection to deadly Halloween shooting in San Jose
Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Halloween last weekend in San Jose, police said.
Two deadly San Jose traffic collisions in span of 6 hours
Two deadly traffic collisions occurred in San Jose in a span of about six hours.
Off-duty San Jose cop accused of punching woman in face during road rage incident
An off-duty San Jose police officer on Wednesday was charged with felony assault after he allegedly punched a woman in the face during a road-rage incident, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.
Feds: San Jose police employee threatened to kill officers, others on social network
San Jose police internal affairs detectives searched Shevchanko’s home Oct. 14, confiscated an assault weapon, and a concealed knife. A concealed weapon was taken from his locker inside the police substation.
SJPD employee on leave after publishing right-wing extremist social media posts
An employee of the San Jose police department has been placed on administrative leave after an FBI investigation revealed he made disturbing and hateful social media posts on a far-right extremist website.