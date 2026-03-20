Foster City targeted by ransomware attack

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The Brief The City of Foster City was the target of a ransomware attack on Thursday. City leadership announced a pause to city services while staff work to address the issue. Emergency services were unaffected, and are still active.



Leadership of Foster City on Thursday announced the city had experienced a cybersecurity breach that had widely impacted city services.

Foster City’s IT staff identified a ransomware attack early Thursday morning, which has resulted in a temporary pause to all city services outside emergency responses.

"As a precaution, we have taken most of our computer systems offline while we ensure the security of our network. We are engaging with independent cybersecurity specialists to assist with the investigation and remediation," Austin Walsh, the city's communications manager said in a press release. "However, the City has already taken measures to maintain continuity of essential services — our 911 operations are up and running and our emergency response personnel are available to to assist our community. City Hall remains open to the public, but limited services are available during this period."

What they're saying:

There is a chance the perpetrators accessed public information, but it’s unclear if that may have happened. City staff recommends that anyone who has done business with Foster City change their personal passwords and take steps to protect their personal data.

"The public’s safety is our highest priority, so we encourage members of our community to take precautions that would best assure the security of their personal information," City Manager Stefan Chatwin said in a statement. "Foster City staff, with the assistance of outside cybersecurity experts, are working diligently to restore the integrity of the city’s system and ensure there are no further security issues impacting services to our community."

The investigations into the extent of the breach are ongoing. Chatwin’s office is in the process of declaring a state of emergency, a status which will position the city to receive financial support from outside agencies.