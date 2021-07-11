Four Oakland shootings within seven hour span leave 1 dead, 4 others wounded

The Oakland police department is investigating several weekend shootings, with one person killed and four others wounded within a seven hour span on Saturday alone.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says the shootings are an example of the daily trauma that Oakland residents go through everyday.

The violence started around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of 98th Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Police say a suspect approached three women inside of a car and tried to rob them. One of the women was shot.

"We cannot sit silent anymore," Armstrong said.

Armstrong is begging for community effort to make a change in the city. He says people are no longer feeling safe.

"This is not about politics. This is about saving lives. This is about healing a community that is dealing with trauma on a daily basis," Armstrong said.

Three hours after his plea for an end to the violence, another shooting happened on 65th Avenue. A man was wounded, but is expected to be ok.

Photo: Joseph Cousins/KTVU.

Nearby neighbors showed KTVU their vehicles, which were struck by gunfire and had bullet holes in the glass.

Photo: Joseph Cousins/KTVU.

As night fell, two more shootings unfolded within Oakland city limits.

A shooting at a taco truck stand forced the truck to close early for the evening as a result.

Police say that an argument sparked this shooting, and a 19-year-old and 20-year-old are recovering after being wounded by gunfire.

Around the same time on 52nd Avenue, a shooting claimed the life of a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. This marked Oakland's 72nd homicide of 2021.

Advertisement

Police are asking the public to share any information they may have on any of these shootings.