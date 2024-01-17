Free coffee fix for a good cause on San Francisco Bay Ferry

article

A new perk in the form of a free cup of coffee for weekday morning commuters on the San Francisco Bay Ferry was announced on Wednesday. The promotion will benefit local food banks.

Officials with Water Emergency Transportation Authority said the coffee is available while supplies last during morning commute hours through a partnership with their concessionaire and Blue & Gold Fleet.

"Commuters on San Francisco Bay Ferry know what a remarkable quality-of-life improvement it is to start and end their workday with a beautiful boat ride," said Seamus Murphy, Executive Director of San Francisco Bay Ferry. "We encourage locals heading back to the office to give the ferry a try. Just know that it’s really hard to go back to driving once you get a taste for the ferry experience."

And if the joy of commuting to work on a ferry ride isn't enough to float your boat, then maybe helping others in need will be the boost you need to get your day started right.

Passengers are encouraged to participate in SF Bay Ferry's Pay It Forward campaign. Virtual food drives, using QR codes, will benefit Food Bank of Contra Costa County and Solano as well as Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Officials say hundreds of dollars have been donated to the food banks so far, but they're looking for more generous donors to contribute to the campaign.

Bay Area ferry

Transit officials touted not only the beauty of the ferry ride, but the cleanliness and safety of the commute, not to mention, upgraded free Wi-Fi.

Ferry officials in a statement said ridership in 2023 increased 38% for the peak morning commute.

The transit service provides 162 transbay trips each weekday, connecting the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, South San Francisco and Vallejo.

Inexpensive coffee is pretty hard to come by in the Bay Area these days. So maybe give the SF Bay Ferry a try and enjoy a free cup of Joe for a caffeinated cruise.