Free COVID-19 testing for all Santa Clara County residents regardless of symptoms

article

Santa Clara County is now offering free COVID-19 testing to all residents regardless of their symptoms.

Testing is available at PAL Stadium in East San José and the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

It's offered at no cost to residents as a service of the State of California in collaboration with Google's sister company, Verily.

Don't forget to download the KTVU mobile app

In order to be eligible, residents must be 18 years or older and electronically sign a COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent.

Residents can visit www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19 to screen their symptoms and make an appointment.