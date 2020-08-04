Free educational videos and tools to keep kids busy in Bay Area
Distance learning is not easy, especially if you're working from home or have multiple children.
Below are some free resources from local educational groups to help parents and children stay busy in quarantine:
Be sure to check out this section with information about getting set up on distance-learning software, like Google Classrooms and Zoom, or to find help getting laptops and WiFi service at home.
- Oakland Public Library Story Time for Kids - YouTube
- Oakland Unified School District Library Story Time - YouTube
- San Francisco Unified School District Virtual Story Time - YouTube
- SF Loves Learning - YouTube: 60 minute long shows produced by San Francisco Unified School District
- Storytime with San Francisco Public Library - YouTube
- San Jose Public Library Early Education Virtual Programs
- Oakland Zoo Activities and Lessons for Distance Learning
- SF Zoo Connects: Educational Videos from the San Francisco Zoo
- The Lawrence Hall of Science Educational Videos - YouTube
- Monterey Bay Aquarium Learning at Home: Guided activities for children of all ages
- Monterey Bay Aquarium Games and Activities
- Exploratorium Tools for Teaching and Learning
- The Tech Science and Technology Center in San Jose: Lessons and Activities for Home
- Bay Area Discovery Museum Home Activities
- Chabot Space and Science Center Learning Launchpad
- The Lawrence Hall of Science Educational Activities Page