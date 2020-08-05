Expand / Collapse search

Distance Learning: Assistance with Digital Tools and WiFi

Published 
Education
KTVU FOX 2
article

As a majority of Bay Area schools begin the school year with distance learning due to COVID-19, we've compiled some information to help families connect and learn. 

The information helps explain how to use software like Google Classrooms and Zoom and also offers suggstions for people looking to get computers or WiFi service. 

DEVICE & WiFi ASSISTANCE

Closing California’s digital divide for students not a simple fix

Greg Lee reports.

LEARNING SOFTWARE GUIDES

RELATED STORIES