Distance Learning: Assistance with Digital Tools and WiFi

As a majority of Bay Area schools begin the school year with distance learning due to COVID-19, we've compiled some information to help families connect and learn.
The information helps explain how to use software like Google Classrooms and Zoom and also offers suggstions for people looking to get computers or WiFi service.
DEVICE & WiFi ASSISTANCE
- Comcast: Discounted Comcast Internet for Low-Income Families
- Comcast: Free Wifi Hotspots
- Oakland Unified: Free Community WiFi for students
- San Francisco Unified: Technology Assistance
LEARNING SOFTWARE GUIDES
- Zoom: Parent's Video Guide to Zoom by Hayward Unified
- Zoom: Parent's Slideshow Guide to Zoom by Hayward Unified
- Google Classroom: How to use Google Classroom - YouTube
- Google Classroom: Parent's Guide to Google Classroom by Hayward Unified
- Clever resource page: How to use Clever
- Clever how-to video: How to login to Clever
