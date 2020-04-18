Free kitten care kits for those who find strays during shelter-in-place

San Francisco Animal Care and Control is offering free kitten care kits for anyone who might find stray kittens in the city and can care for them.

Deputy Director John Skeel said the kits include food, kitty litter, and other important items to keep the animals healthy.

“For the bottle-fed kittens which is zero to five weeks there will be milk powder, a heating stone, bottles, there is a scale to weigh the kittens which is really important to make sure we know they are putting on weight,” said Skeel. “There’s a bed, blanket, wipes and toys.”

Kits for weaned kittens include similar items including solid food.

SFACC can no longer take in healthy animals during the stay at home order. The facility needs to make room for pets of COVID-19 patients. They have already taken in three pets of sick patients.

Spay and neutering are also no longer considered an essential service. Skeel said this is because medical equipment like gloves and masks need to be reserved for doctors treating COVID-19 patients. “It’s primarily because of personal protective equipment which is to be used first and foremost by health professionals. So we wanted to save that equipment for them and we don’t want to be using up those supplies.”

Right now, SFACC is only offering limited services and caring for sick or injured pets.

Skeel said they are monitoring fosters and will catch up with spay and neuter appointments once the restrictions are lifted.

