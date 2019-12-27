Free rides on VTA starting Saturday through end of year

Starting Saturday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides on all its buses and light rails in the South Bay for the last four days of 2019.

The free rides will continue into the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

VTA said it wants to draw attention to its's new service place, which also starts Saturday. The plan will provide more frequent service on 19 of the system's most popular routes.

But the transit agency is also getting rid of 17 less popular routes.

VTA is also ending the free rides Downtown Area Shuttle, also known as (DASH).