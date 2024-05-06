Teacher Appreciation Week 2024 brings freebies and deals for educators

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10 this year and what better way to show our educators that we appreciate them than with deals and freebies.

This year’s theme is "Teachers are Shining Stars," according to the National PTA website.

FILE - Children listen to their teacher as they sit in a classroom on the first day of the start of the school year on Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

To show appreciation for the nation’s shining stars, here are some of the deals and freebies available to our beloved teachers for the next week.

Adidas

Teachers can get a 30% discount on shoes

Apple

The tech company is offering discounts to students and teachers on a range of products.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers can enter for a chance to win a $250 cookie catering package for themselves and their team.

Entries must be submitted by May 13 at 3 p.m. PT.

J. Crew

Students and teachers can get 15% off their purchase

L.L. Bean

Teachers can get 1 0% off their order.

Madewell

Teachers can enjoy 15% off online and in stores.

Office Depot and Office Max

Office Depot and Office Max is offering teachers a free rewards membership which they can earn 30% back in bonus rewards on certain in-store purchases.

Stanley

Teachers can receive a discount using their ID.me when purchasing from Stanley.

Staples

Staples will offer teachers a 20% off discount on in-store purchases beginning May 5-0. They will also receive a free gift at checkout.

Sonic Drive-In

Teachers can enjoy several deals at Sonic Drive-In beginning May 6 through May 20 with a Sonic Teacher’s Circle membership.

Buy one Sonic Blast, get one free

Buy one entree, get one free

Free Sonic cheeseburger with any purchase

Free large drink or slush with any purchase

Free small side with entrée purchase

ThirdLove

Teachers can enjoy a 15% discount on all items.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.