Fremont boy competes in USA Mullet Championship

An 11-year-old from Fremont was part of the USA Mullet Championship this weekend.

Mason Padilla was the only kid from California who competed for the top prize of $2500.

There were 24 other mullet-wearing kids nationally, vying for the top spot.

Winners were announced in the teens and kids division on Sunday.

Emmitt Bailey (Credit: USA Mullet Championship)

Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.

In addition to the mullet tournament, organizers boast the ‘femullet’ competition as well.