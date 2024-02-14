Fremont community members pin kidnap, sex assault suspect until police arrive

article

Community members in Fremont held a 27-year-old kidnap and sex assault suspect down until police could arrive and take him to Santa Rita Jail.

Fremont police said that the residents helped a woman after she said she was pulled to the ground and assaulted by a stranger on Monday about 9:10 p.m. at Fremont Boulevard and Eggers Drive.

The woman told police that she struck a man identified as Marvin Velasquez of Fremont several times before he allegedly sexually assaulted her. She told police she had no prior connection to Velasquez and didn't know him.

As the assault was happening, residents found out and pinned Velasquez down, police said.

Velasquez was booked on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

As of Wednesday, no one with that name was found at Santa Rita Jail, online records show.

If you have information, please contact Detective Blanchet at 510-790-6900, or at rblanchet@fremont.gov.