Fremont couple's car stolen with newborn's items, gifts inside

An East Bay family that just welcomed their first child is devastated, after someone stole their car, which had all of their newborn's items and gifts inside over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The young couple is now trying to process great joy and loss at the same time.

On Thanksgiving morning, 22-year-old Benjamin Willis discovered that his car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was stolen, just days before his baby girl's arrival.

It happened in the evening the day before Thanksgiving. A neighbor's security camera showed that it happened one or two hours after he parked his car after 7:30 pm on Viento Drive off Mission Boulevard in Fremont. Willis said, unfortunately, the video is too blurry to make out any culprits.

"Inside the car, I had brand new baby stroller, car seat, diaper bag ready to go, for the hospital," said Willis. "Reason for that is cause she could have came out any day. She was actually due a week ago."

Willis said he also had cash gifts from family members in the car from recent baby showers, as well as unwrapped Christmas presents for the family.

"I was really heartbroken because a lot of hard work, and my family, friends, all the stuff I received, I wish I had it in the room, but it was just too small," he said.

Willis said he and his fiancé, 21-year-old Arcelia Villa, are staying with her parents at their apartment nearby.

His car was his sole means of transportation - essential for taking his fiancé to doctor's appointments and commuting to work. He takes on contract construction or landscaping jobs whenever they become available, though opportunities have been inconsistent.

"It's a major loss. That car was meant for my family, for us to take care of each other," he said. "I really didn't have much before, and that was one of the items that I did have and work's been slow for me."

Willis believes the area isn't known to have car burglaries.

He added that Fremont Police told him there have been 40 such thefts in the city this month.

Willis' mom Evelyn created a GoFundMe page to help replace the stolen items and help them get back on their feet.

Despite the loss, the family is thankful Ariella is a healthy baby.

"Mixed emotions - sad, exhausted, overwhelmed, happy... for the baby," Willis said.

Benjamin said his fiancé is expected to be discharged from the hospital Monday evening.