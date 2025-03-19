Fremont firefighter dies of 'cardiac event' while off-duty, officials say

article

A Fremont Fire Department firefighter died while off-duty this week in Elk Grove, fire department officials say.

What we know:

In a social media post, fire officials said Firefighter Anthony Ganzler died on Monday of a "cardiac event."

The Fire Department's Chief, Zoraida Diaz, was notified of the firefighter's death on Monday morning.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Anthony’s family, friends and loved ones throughout our own ranks and beyond," the department's post read.

Ganzler has been with the department since 2019. One of his achievements was his membership with the Fremont Lateral Academy Class, part of the Department's training and EMS division.

The department said they would provide more details as they become available.

The Source Fremont Fire Department