Fremont firefighters extinguish blaze at Mercedes-Benz dealership

Fremont firefighters made short work of a two-alarm blaze at a Mercedes-Benz dealership late Tuesday afternoon.

Fremont Fire Department reported a one-alarm blaze at 4:20 p.m at the dealership on 5760 Cushing Parkway. The fire, contained to one repair shop, was out in half an hour.

Employees self evacuated from the fire, the department said.

No one was injured, but several vehicles in the shop were damaged. Firefighters remain at the scene for water removal. The fire is under investigation.

Photo: Fremont Fire Department.