Fremont man arrested on suspicion of running down neighbor, punching woman

A 45-year-old Fremont man suspected of deliberately running down a neighbor with his car earlier this month, and punching a woman last August at a local park, was taken into custody in Tuolomne County, police said.

Aqweel Khan was arrested on Dec. 9 in Mather, on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 6 incident in the 41000 block of Fremont Boulevard.

The man allegedly rammed his neighbor with a vehicle, pinning him against a parked car, then reversed and hit him repeatedly before driving away. Surveillance video showed the victim was hit six times by a car, police said.

The victim, hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, told police he had an ongoing dispute with Khan, and it wasn't the first time the suspect had aimed his car at him.

After his arrest detectives noticed that Khan resembled a police sketch of a suspect who allegedly punched a female victim in Aug. 26 at Central Park in Fremont.

During that incident, a suspect reportedly yelled and cursed at the victim and told her "you're not supposed to talk to your brother like that," in English and Hindi. The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face multiple times and threw her phone into Lake Elizabeth, police said.

During questioning by detectives, Khan confessed to the assault at the park, police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office filed the charges against Khan last week that include premeditated attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, with a hate crime enhancement.

Anyone with information on investigations related to the suspect is asked to contact Detective Mike Gebhardt at (510) 790-6900 or mgebhardt@fremont.gov.