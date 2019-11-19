Fremont, Oakland ranked worst cities to spend Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude and the perfect time to pause and reflect on what you're thankful for. The holiday is often spent with loved ones, feasting on classic fixings like Turkey and dressing, or unique side dishes because let's be honest the sides are always the crowd-pleaser.

It's all about spreading good ole holiday cheer, but some cities aren't the most festive place to spend Thanksgiving like Oakland and Fremont, according to a recent study from WalletHub .

Researchers compared the most populated cities in the U.S., factoring in Thanksgiving 1)celebrations and traditions, 2)affordability, 3)safety and accessibility, 4)volunteer opportunities, and 5)weather.

Each category was graded on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for a Thanksgiving celebration, the personal-finance website said.

Oakland was given a total score of 39.74 earning the 99th spot on the list of best cities, while Fremont was seated two spots ahead at 97 with a score of 41.53.