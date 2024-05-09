Fremont police arrest 1, seek another after 2 Porsches stolen
FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont police have made an arrest, but, they're still searching for a second suspect wanted for stealing two Porsches.
Investigators identified 22-yeariold Nova Moore as one of the people who drove the cars off a showroom floor at the dealership on cushing Parkway last month.
Police say they arrested Moore the next day, while trying to discard a loaded handgun.
A search of his home uncovered several rifles, stolen property, money and a police radio scanner, authorities said.
Moore is now booked on several burglary and firearm charges.