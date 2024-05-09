Expand / Collapse search

Fremont police arrest 1, seek another after 2 Porsches stolen

By KTVU staff
Published  May 9, 2024 8:35am PDT
Fremont
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont police have made an arrest, but, they're still searching for a second suspect wanted for stealing two Porsches.

Investigators identified 22-yeariold Nova Moore as one of the people who drove the cars off a showroom floor at the dealership on cushing Parkway last month.

Police say they arrested Moore the next day, while trying to discard a loaded handgun.

A search of his home uncovered several rifles, stolen property, money and a police radio scanner, authorities said.

Moore is now booked on several burglary and firearm charges.