Fremont police arrest child suspected of making threats to school campus

By Kiley Russell
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

Fremont police on Wednesday arrested a child suspected of threatening "an act of violence" at an unspecified school campus.   

Early Wednesday, someone reported that a Fremont Unified School District student, who is believed to have access to a firearm, threatened to harm one or more people on social media.

Investigators identified the student and took them into custody before school hours at an off-campus location, according to police.   

Officers also allegedly found a replica gun with an extended magazine while arresting the juvenile suspect.   

The case is being reviewed by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, police said.