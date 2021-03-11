Fremont police investigating 1st homicide of year; minivan with bullet holes towed away





Fremont police are investigating the city's first homicide at an apartment complex near Fremont and Stevenson boulevards.

They've been on the scene since 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police and SWAT are also at the scene of an abandoned home on Bidwell St. Police belive there are people unlawfully inside, and it is unknown of any suspect(s) are possibly inside as well.

There have been no arrests, but a minivan with bullet holes in it was towed away Thursday before sunrise.

In a statement, police spokeswoman Yanneth​ Contrada said that the shooting occurred at the Mosaic Apartment Complex, located in the 39800 block of Fremont Blvd.

When officers arrived, Contrada said they found a man in the parking area of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No other details were released.