Fremont police nab suspect wanted in connection to several crimes around the Bay Area

article

Police in Fremont recently caught up to a burglary suspect who evaded Bay Area authorities several times and allegedly tried to run down detectives after taunting them during a chase.

Fremont detectives started investigating 28-year-old Abed Saeidah last fall after a robbery at a business in the 36000 block of Fremont Blvd.

During the robbery on Oct. 12, an employee tackled Saeidah and the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill the staffer, police said.

A resident of Hayward, Saeidah is a suspect in several other crimes, including over a dozen burglaries at carwash facilities throughout the region, authorities said.

Photo: FremontPD/Twitter.

Pleasanton police also investigated Saeidah in connection with more than a dozen auto burglaries, Fremont police said in a news release this week.

Advertisement

On Jan. 15, when Pleasanton detectives found Saeidah in Fremont and tried to arrest him for outstanding warrants, he ran away and got into his car. The suspect then allegedly drove directly at several detectives, ramming an unmarked Pleasanton police vehicle.

One detective had to jump out of the way in order to avoid being hit, police said. At one point, Saeidah got out of his car and began taunting the detectives, police said. Fremont officers pursued the suspect until they lost sight of him on northbound Interstate Highway 880.

Fremont detectives then started searching for the suspect and learned Saeidah was driving a stolen car and had been chased several times by Redwood City police.

Photo: FremontPD/Twitter.

The detectives discovered on Jan. 19 that the suspect had allegedly stolen another vehicle while committing a theft in Hayward, and they found him in that city on Jan. 22.

After they made contact with him, the suspect allegedly tried to ram an unmarked police car. Saeidah then ran away, but he was caught by detectives.

The suspect was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of several crimes committed in Fremont, including robbery, vandalism, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.

Saeidah has since been charged with additional crimes he committed in other jurisdictions and remains in custody, police said.

Saeidah was seen driving his black 2019 Dodge Charger during several crimes, police said. He was also seen driving an associate's silver 2001 Toyota Corolla, an associate's red 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, a stolen maroon Toyota Corolla, a stolen silver Ford Fusion, a stolen gold Honda Civic, and a stolen black Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Fremont police Detective Troy Roberts at (510) 790-6900 or troberts@fremont.gov.