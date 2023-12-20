Fremont police open homicide investigation

article

Fremont police have opened up a homicide investigation stemming from a report of an altercation at a home, officials said.

Officers responded on Thursday at around 8:30 p.m. to a residence on the 3100 block of Medina Common after receiving a report of some sort of disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

First responders provided medical treatment to the victim, but they died from their injuries.

The police department is investigating the case as a homicide, though the department would not elaborate further.