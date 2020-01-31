Fremont police pursue suspected Sephora thieves in I-880 chase, open fire in Union City

article

Union City police are investigating a Friday evening officer-involved shooting involving Fremont police.

Fremont police said the shooting occurred at 7 p.m. on Balmoral Street in Union City and had followed a pursuit.

KTVU's Henry Lee reports several men stole merchandise from Fremont's Sephora store on Christy Street before leading Fremont police on a high-speed chase on northbound I-880 in a blacked out Hyundai Sonata. Police then opened fire in Union City. The driver and at least one other passenger was hit.

No officers were injured

There is no update on the suspects' conditions and no word on arrests made.

Union City Police Department is leading this investigation.

This is a breaking news story.