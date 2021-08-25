Fremont police say they fatally shot a shooting suspect

article

Fremont Police Department say they fatally shot a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect was believed to be responsible for shooting and wounding a victim at Southlake Mobile Home.

Police said at around 5:19 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at the mobile home park at 43832 Fremont Boulevard. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, police said. Their condition was not made available.

A police source told KTVU that the suspect was shot and killed by officers during an ensuing confrontation. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Auto Mall Parkway from Fremont to Grimmer boulevards.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.