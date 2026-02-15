Fremont police shoot, injure robbery suspect after pursuit

article

The Brief An officer shot and injured a robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase on Saturday night. The suspect was part of a group who were allegedly responsible for a string of vehicle and residential burglaries throughout the Bay Area during 2025. The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where they will "require further care." The officer involved in the shooting was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



A Fremont police department officer shot and injured a robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase on Saturday night.

What we know:

Fremont Police Department units on Saturday were "assisting local Bay Area law enforcement" in arresting a group of suspects who were allegedly responsible for a string of vehicle and residential burglaries throughout the Bay Area during 2025, according to a department statement.

"After committing multiple burglaries in other cities… the suspects returned to Fremont," the FPD said. "When detectives attempted to arrest the suspects, a vehicle pursuit was initiated."

The vehicle "was ultimately disabled" near Alta Drive and Racine Avenue, and four suspects fled the car on foot.

One of the suspects was shot by police during the following foot pursuit, but the FPD did not elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

After the shooting:

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where they will "require further care," according to police.

The officer involved in the shooting was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and he was later released. The FPD did not comment on the nature of the officer’s injuries.

The three other suspects who fled the car were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Fremont police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and further details will be shared "when they become available."