Fremont sees first homicide of the year, 1 arrested

A man has died in Fremont Thursday afternoon, making it the city's first homicide of the year.

Fremont police said in a release two men were having an "altercation" shortly after 4 p.m. near Stevenson Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway, where they found a man suffering from severe injuries. The unidentified man died at the scene.

Police said a suspect has been arrested and that there are no others being considered at this time. A motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other is currently unknown.

Police did not specify how the man died; whether it was from a weapon or from a beating.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Brent Butcher at (510) 790-6900.