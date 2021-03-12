Fremont tops list of 2021's happiest cities in the nation

article

The Bay Area's fourth largest city is the happiest city in the country, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Fremont is receiving the distinction of "Happiest City in the United States" for 2021, a new WalletHub survey reports.

The criteria, which measures emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, community and environment, and location, compared more than 180 of the nation's largest cities with one another. WalletHub examined each city based on 31 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Fremont came up No. 1 in the country. That is certainly something for the residents and civic leaders of this city of nearly 250,000 people something to smile about. This year's top listing is the third time Fremont has been chosen No. 1.

Fremont was not the only Bay Area city to make the list.

San Jose, the region's largest city with more than 1 million people, came in as the fifth happiest city. Santa Rosa, with 175,000 people, came in 10th place, with San Francisco, with approximately 900,000 residents, placeing 13th. Oakland, with 425,000 people, placed 38th.