Freshly-planted trees damaged in San Jose, suspect arrested

Several freshly planted trees were destroyed on Friday in a San Jose neighborhood.

A suspect has been arrested and charged for the damage to the trees.

According to San Jose police, the incident occurred on the morning of May 17 in San Jose's Calle Willow neighborhood in the 200 block of Willow Street. Twenty-six trees were planted during a community event on May 9.

An officer patrolling the area around 8:30 p.m. later that evening saw the suspect and arrested him. The man, whom police did not identify, had a warrant from another county.

He was booked into a local jail for damaging the trees.