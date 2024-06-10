3 teens killed in separate Oakland shootings

Three teens were shot and killed in separate shootings in Oakland early Monday morning.

The first shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Filbert Street in West Oakland. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the East Bay Times. He died at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, in the 1300 block of 102nd Avenue near International Boulevard in East Oakland, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot. They both died at a local hospital.

Oakland police said the two shootings weren't connected.

The victims marked the city's 38th, 39th, and 40th homicides, down from 47 this time last year.

Oakland police are asking anyone with information to come forward.