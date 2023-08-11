Friends mourn loss of man shot dead in Antioch after argument

Candles were placed at a memorial site on Friday by friends and relatives in remembrance of a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot the previous night in Antioch.

"He was a good friend of mine, and I found out today. And it hurts me," expressed Roberto Muro. Muro organized the candle display, situated near an overpass at the intersection of W 20th Street and G streets.

The victim, Jorge Alberto Prado, was involved in an argument with a group of teenagers or young men shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

"He would always make me smile. He just had this little smile that would come out, and that's coming from the heart," Muro shared.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Prado got into an altercation with four people before shots weer fired, according to Antioch police Sgt. Price Kendall.

When officers arrived on scene, they located one male down, and they attempted to perform life-saving measures. However, the male succumbed to his injuries," Kendall said.

Antioch police scoured the area for evidence.

Neighbors were jarred by the violence.

One resident recounted hearing the gunfire.

"We counted seven [gunshots] of them," the woman said. "This is too close to home."

She said her husband suggested they sell their home after the recent shooting.

Muro described his friend as "noble. Just loyal."

He shared that his friend had recently arrived from Sinaloa, Mexico, just seven months prior, with aspirations of finding work in the U.S. as a landscaper. Muro had been helping him in learning English.

"We're all people. We're all human beings. We're not at war," Muro said.

