Gabriel Iglesias announces he has COVID-19, cancels San Antonio shows

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias shared some bad news with his fans on his birthday.

"This has been a huge week of announcements. A lot of great announcements and one bad one," he said in a video on Twitter. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I made sure that I got tested by two different types of tests and they both came back positive."

Iglesias also used the video to announce that he has canceled his performances in San Antonio through the weekend. Iglesias had 26 performances scheduled at the Tobin Center from June 23 to July 17, according to KSAT. He was supposed to film his Netflix special over two shows on July 17.

Iglesias called it a "wake-up announcement" in his video and said he had two tests to confirm the diagnosis. He said he’s had body aches and chills but otherwise feels "pretty good."

"I’ve been vaccinated and I give credit for getting me through as quickly as it did," Iglesias said.

The comedian also said he will isolate and lay low until he has three negative tests before going back to work. He also urged others to be careful. "Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday, but at least I’m alive. And I have cake. I can’t taste it or smell it, but I have it," Iglesias said. "Wish me luck."

All ticket holders will be refunded automatically within the next 24 hours, according to the Tobin Center. The refund could take 3-5 business days to post to your account. Ticket holders who paid by cash or check will get a refund in the mail within 3-4 weeks. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the box office by email at tickets@tobincenter.org.

