Gas leak reported in San Mateo

A broken gas pipe in San Mateo briefly led to road closures on Tuesday.

The leak in the area of 41st Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas was reported at around 12:35 p.m. and was declared to be fixed by San Mateo police shortly before 2 p.m.

Roads reopened at the same time, police said.

Footage from SkyFOX shows there had been work crews in the area.

A gas leak was reported in San Mateo on August 15, 2023.

